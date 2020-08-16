MATCHDAY: Man United takes on Sevilla in Europa League semi

A look at Sunday’s Europa League semifinal game between Manchester United and Sevilla:

STORYLINE

Manchester United must beat five-time Europa League winner Sevilla if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is to reach the final of the competition. United needed extra time to beat Copenhagen 1-0 in the quarterfinals and move a step closer to a first trophy since Jose Mourinho’s United squad won the Europa League in 2017. It’s the third time this season United has reached the semifinals of a tournament but it’s still searching for its first final after defeats in the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Sevilla is the most successful team in Europa League history and beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in the quarterfinals to preserve its record of never losing a Europa League game to an English club. The winner will play either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final on Friday.

TOP SCORER

United: Anthony Martial (23 goals).

Sevilla: Lucas Ocampos (17 goals).

KEY PLAYMAKER

United: Bruno Fernandes (8 assists since joining in January).

Sevilla: Ever Banega (10 assists).

TOP DEFENDER

United: Harry Maguire.

Sevilla: Diego Carlos.

DOMESTIC FINISH

United: Premier League (3rd), League Cup (semifinals), FA Cup (semifinals).

Sevilla: La Liga (4th), Copa del Rey (round of 16).

EUROPEAN CUP BEST

United: Champions (1968, 1999, 2008).

Sevilla: Quarterfinals (2018).

EUROPA LEAGUE/UEFA CUP BEST

United: Champions (2017).

Sevilla: Champions (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).

REVENUE

United: 627 million pounds ($821 million).

Sevilla: 197 million euros ($233 million).

WAGE BILL

United: 332.3 million pounds ($435 million) for all staff.

Sevilla: n/a.

___

Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.

___

Also Watch After MS Dhoni Bids Adieu To International Cricket, Suresh Raina Announces Retirement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor