MATCHDAY: PSG and Leipzig seek 1st Champions League final

LISBON, Portugal A look at the first Champions League semifinal between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.



STORYLINE



Neymar and Kylian Mbapp will try to lead Paris Saint-Germain past young German club Leipzig in the first semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday. The French powerhouse and the Red Bull-backed Leipzig will be trying to reach the final for the first time. The match will bring together PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and former player Julian Nagelsmann, the current Leipzig manager. Tuchel coached Nagelsmann at Augsburgs reserve team in 2008. Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in a Champions League semifinal at 33, eventually became a scout for Tuchel after deciding to retire as a player at an early age because of injuries.



TOP SCORER



Leipzig: Timo Werner (28 goals but has now joined Chelsea).



PSG: Kylian Mbapp (30).



KEY PLAYMAKER



Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (16 assists).



PSG: ngel Di Mara (14).



TOP DEFENDER



Leipzig: Dayot Upamecano.



PSG: Thiago Silva.



DOMESTIC FINISH



Leipzig: Bundesliga (3rd), German Cup (last 16).



PSG: Ligue 1 (1st), French Cup (winner), League Cup (winner).



EUROPEAN CUP BEST



Leipzig: Quarterfinals (this season).



PSG: Semifinals (1995).



REVENUE



Leipzig: 270.8 million.



PSG: 637.8 million.



WAGE BILL



Leipzig: 119.1 million.



PSG: 337 million.



Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.



