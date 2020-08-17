MATCHDAY: PSG and Leipzig seek 1st Champions League final

LISBON, Portugal A look at the first Champions League semifinal between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
STORYLINE
Neymar and Kylian Mbapp will try to lead Paris Saint-Germain past young German club Leipzig in the first semifinal of the Champions League on Tuesday. The French powerhouse and the Red Bull-backed Leipzig will be trying to reach the final for the first time. The match will bring together PSG coach Thomas Tuchel and former player Julian Nagelsmann, the current Leipzig manager. Tuchel coached Nagelsmann at Augsburgs reserve team in 2008. Nagelsmann, the youngest coach in a Champions League semifinal at 33, eventually became a scout for Tuchel after deciding to retire as a player at an early age because of injuries.
TOP SCORER
Leipzig: Timo Werner (28 goals but has now joined Chelsea).
PSG: Kylian Mbapp (30).
KEY PLAYMAKER
Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (16 assists).
PSG: ngel Di Mara (14).
TOP DEFENDER
Leipzig: Dayot Upamecano.
PSG: Thiago Silva.
DOMESTIC FINISH
Leipzig: Bundesliga (3rd), German Cup (last 16).
PSG: Ligue 1 (1st), French Cup (winner), League Cup (winner).
EUROPEAN CUP BEST
Leipzig: Quarterfinals (this season).
PSG: Semifinals (1995).
REVENUE
Leipzig: 270.8 million.
PSG: 637.8 million.
WAGE BILL
Leipzig: 119.1 million.
PSG: 337 million.
___
Finances based on latest figures reported by the club or UEFA.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor