MATCHDAY: PSG Under Pressure After Losing First Two Games

A look at whats happening around European soccer on Wednesday:

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is already under pressure heading into a home game against Metz after the French champions opened the season with two league losses for the first time since 1984.

Were not used to this, Tuchel said. The most important thing is to stay calm.

Metz has also lost twice. Like Metz, PSG has not scored in the league yet, which is remarkable considering the Qatari-owned club’s attacking prowess.

Marquinhos and Mauro Icardi return to the squad after recovering from the coronavirus, but striker Kylian Mbapp is absent again as he completes his COVID-19 recovery.

Forward Neymar, midfielder Leandro Paredes and left back Layvin Kurzawa are all suspended. They were sent off deep into injury time during Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Marseille when players from both sides traded kicks and punches.

Four players left PSG at the end of last season, including the club’s all-time top scorer Edinson Cavani and veteran center half Thiago Silva.

Our squad is too small, Tuchel said. We need to sign players if we want to achieve our objectives.

His priority is getting another center half to replace Silva and a holding midfielder so that Marquinhos can concentrate on playing in defense.

ENGLAND

After starting the Premier League season with a victory at Tottenham, Everton opens its League Cup campaign against a fourth-division side part owned by Manchester United greats.

Everton hosts a Salford side that has seen investment from David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers, Phil and Gary.

Leeds plays third-tier side Hull fresh from a high-octane 4-3 loss to Liverpool in its first Premier League game in 16 years. Leeds captain Liam Cooper missed the season opener due to a calf injury but could feature against Hull, while club record signing Rodrigo could be handed his first start for the club.

After opening the season with a loss at Crystal Palace, Southampton hosts second-tier side Brentford in the League Cup second round, which only features Premier League teams not playing in Europe.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports