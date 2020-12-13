MATCHDAY: Spurs, Liverpool In Action; Sociedad Eyes Top Spot

A look at whats happening around European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham and Liverpool return to Premier League action after seeing their biggest title rivals drop points on Saturday. Tottenham visits Crystal Palace and Liverpool is away to Fulham, with the teams still the top two in the division after Chelsea lost 1-0 at Everton. Before that, the two Manchester clubs drew 0-0 at Old Trafford. After defending stoutly and winning seven points from a possible nine in a tough three-game stretch against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham must work out how to win against an opponent that is likely to sit back and soak up pressure itself. Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for Liverpool, which is behind Tottenham on goal difference. Arsenal looks to bounce back from a poor run of results in a home match against Burnley, Leicester hosts Brighton, and Sheffield United goes for a first win of the season when it visits Southampton.

SPAIN

Real Sociedad hosts Eibar and hopes to take advantage of the first loss of the season by Atltico Madrid. Sociedad is in second place at one point behind the Spanish leader after Atltico lost on Saturday at Real Madrid. Barcelona will hope to bounce back from back-to-back losses in all competitions when it hosts struggling Levante. Ronald Koemans team is 12 points adrift after its worst league campaign in years. Villarreal visits Real Betis hoping to reclaim third place from Madrid.

ITALY

Inter Milan will have to pick itself up after another early Champions League exit as it returns to domestic action. Inter drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year. It visits Cagliari looking to keep up the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table. Inter is third, a point behind Sassuolo and five behind Milan, which faces Parma. Napoli and Juventus are a point behind Inter and play Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively. Atalanta hosts Fiorentina and Roma visits Bologna.

GERMANY

Bayer Leverkusen can move top of the Bundesliga with a win at home over Hoffenheim. Bayern Munichs 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday gives Peter Bosz team the chance to go one point above Bayern and Leipzig. Leverkusen is one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the league but it hasnt enjoyed success against Hoffenheim in recent years. Schalke visits Augsburg earlier Sunday, when it will hope to bring an end to its 26-game run without a win. Schalke is closing in on Tasmania Berlins league record of 31 straight games without a victory. Augsburg offers a good opportunity for Schalke it hasnt won a Bundesliga game since beating Mainz in October.

FRANCE

Lyon heads to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on an unbeaten 10-game run and with the chance to overtake PSG in the title race. Victory would put Lyon one point ahead of the defending champion and coach Rudi Garcia’s attack is in great form. Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere have combined for 17 goals and eight assists in 13 games. Meanwhile, Lille will also move one point above PSG if it beats Bordeaux at home. Lille has lost only once this season, and has conceded the least goals (nine) along with PSG.

___

