Matrix Fight Night 10 Onboards Palazzo Versace Dubai as Hospitality Partners

The stage is set for another action-packed edition of Matrix Fight Night as India’s biggest mixed-martial arts promotion travels to Dubai once again. The 10th edition of the popular MMA promotion on Thursday announced that they have onboarded Palazzo Versace, Dubai as the hospitality partners for the upcoming edition which is set to take place on November 18th, 2022.

Matrix Fight Night 10, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), will see India’s very own Sanjeet Budhwar will face off against Kyrgyzstan’s Atabek Abdimitalipov in the main event.

Apart from already bagging a broadcast deal with one of the biggest platforms in India, Disney+Hotstar, MFN also announced the past month that the upcoming edition will introduce title fights for the first time in the promotion.

Speaking on the partnership, MFN Director of Operations, Alan Fenandes said, “We are delighted to return to Palazzo Versace once again. We have already held two editions at the venue before and we are even more excited to return once again. They have always presented with the best services, and we will once again deliver a show they will remember for years to come.”

Adding on the partnership, Monther Darwish, Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and Founder of Palazzo Hospitality, said: “We’re excited to have the Matrix Fight Night back at Palazzo Versace Dubai, a sporting event which is set to be an unforgettable night of action and adrenaline.”

