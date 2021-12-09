Matrix Fight Night 7: What to Expect in India's Biggest MMA Showdown in Hyderabad

As the seventh edition of India’s biggest Mixed Martial Arts competition, Matrix Fight Night draws nearer, the anticipation and excitement are at an all-time high. With the success of the last three editions in the UAE, Matrix Fight Night is set to return to India, with the main fight night of MFN 7 set to take place at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on 10th December. The event is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) India’s Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts in India.

In the main event of the night, Afghanistan’s Abdul Azim Badakhshi will square off against Brazil’s Marcelo Guarilha in the Featherweight bout. Speaking of the match-up, Abdul said, “When I step in the cage, I enter to win. I respect my opponent, but I do not play to lose."

A confident Marcelo added, “I am here to prove myself. MFN has given me the opportunity to showcase what I can do, and I will not leave my fans disappointed."

The co-main event on Fight Night will see the decider being played out between Dhruv Chaudhary and Sumeet Khade in the Lightweight division. The two fighters have squared off twice before with both winning one each via judges’ decision. “This time, I do not want the fight to go to the judges. I will be aiming to win quickly," Sumeet said.

“Real life is very different from life in the cage. All I know is that I have to beat my opponent and win," Dhruv added.

Here are all the other fights on the card:

MAIN CARD

- Srikant Sekhar vs Zahoor Shah - Lightweight

- Angad Bisht vs Chungreng Koren - Bantamweight

- Abishek Negi vs Shyam Anand - Feathwerweight

- Sahil Rana vs Clinton D’ Cruzz - Bantamweight

- Jojo Rajkumari vs Ishika Thithe - Strawweight

UNDERCARD

- Arshiyan Memon vs Bishwamitra Mayanglambam - Flyweight

- Bon Jovi vs Gajendra Rawat - Bantamweight

- Karan Singh vs Mandeep Prajapati - Featherweight

Meanwhile, the fans can witness all the drama before the fight day at the weighing-in ceremony and the virtual press conference on November 9th, 2021, where all the fighters will come face to face for one last time before their bouts. This is when things are bound to get heated!

Tiger Shroff spoke on what fans can expect at MFN 7 and said, “We are excited to bring the MMA action back in India after successful tours in the UAE. Fans are in for a treat with some of the best available talents on the card this time around!”

An elated Krishna Shroff added, “It feels extra special to be back home after many challenges we all faced throughout the pandemic and how much it changed things for us. We promise our supporters and all the MMA lovers out there that this edition will be even bigger and better!”

“It feels good to be back home. MFN has made its international aspirations very clear with back-to-back three successful shows in Dubai amidst the pandemic. Not forgetting our roots, we are home with MFN7, as I always say we have just started”, added Alan Fenandes, Director Operations.

