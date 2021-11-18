Matrix Fight Night Returns to India for a Sensational Seventh Edition

After the huge success of the last three editions of the event in UAE, Matrix Fight Night is all set to come back to India for its seventh edition. The main fight night will be held at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on 10th December.

Matrix Fight Night, founded by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff, supported by parents Ayesha and Jackie Shroff, had received backing for its sixth edition in Dubai from renowned faces of both Dubai and Bollywood. While MFN 6 had a stacked fight card with some solid fights in some of the top exciting weight divisions, now, for its homecoming season, MFN 7 will have an array of new faces on the undercard across 4 of the most active weight divisions.

To promote the sport far and wide, the organisers are not only working towards bringing in international athletes but also talent from all corners of India. In MFN 7, 10 new athletes from Manipur, Delhi, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, and more are being introduced. The 10 fights will witness 20 of the top-level MMA athletes from across India in the cage against each other in an action-packed, starry event.

The first international main event of this edition of MFN will feature Abdul Azim Badakshi of Afghanistan go toe-to-toe against Marcelo Guarilha of Brazil. The Co-main event will be a trilogy fight between Dhruv Chaudhary and Sumeet Khade which will be a treat to watch as the two will engage in a tight tussle after settling the score to 1-1 in their last two fights. Another interesting bout, especially for the Indian MMA lovers, will be in lightweight category between India’s Srikant Sekhar and Afghani fighter Zahoor Shah.

Among other domestic fighters in the undercard, Arshiyan Memon of Maharashtra will face Bishwamitra Mayanglambam of Manipur in the flyweight category. In the bantamweight category, Bonjovi of Manipur will be seen taking on Gajender Rawat of Chandigarh and Karan Singh of Telangana will be up against Mandeep Prajapati of Delhi in the featherweight category. In a rather interesting bout, Slam King Angad Bisht will be seen in the cage against Chungreng Koren in the bantamweight category.

Tiger Shroff expressed his joy on the homecoming season and said, “I can’t wait for this season of MFN to begin. It is with immense pleasure and pride that we are able to bring Matrix Fight Night back home to India for our year end show. We had a great time hosting our last event in Dubai with some of the best MMA competition I’ve seen, however, we’re all extremely kicked for an even better edition back on home turf this time around!”

An elated Krishna Shroff added, “MFN is our dream which was born here in India. It’s no less than a blessing that it is finally happening back home again. It feels extra special to be back home after many challenges we all faced throughout the pandemic and how much it changed things for us. We promise our supporters and all the MMA lovers out there that this edition will be even bigger and better, with many new and exciting fighters and matchups to watch out for!”

“It feels good to be back home. MFN has made its international aspirations very clear with back-to-back three successful shows in Dubai amidst the pandemic. Not forgetting our roots, we are home with MFN7, as I always say we have just started”, added Alan Fenandes, Director Operations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.