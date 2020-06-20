Matt Riddle Acussed of Sexual Abuse in Wake of #SpeakingOut Movement; WWE Releases Statement

A day after WWE released a statement regarding WWE NXT UK talent Jordan Devlin – accused of harassment and assault in wake of the #Speakout movement naming several pro-wrestlers, including many contracted with the WWE - the company released another statement on Saturday, this time on allegations against performer Matthew Riddle, who made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown yesterday.

CBS sports Adam Silverstein tweeted a WWE statement that read, “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

Riddle has been accused by a female performer of sexual assault and harassment. She took to twitter to narrate an incident that happened in May 2018 involving Riddle.

Riddle was an independent wrestler before being signed by WWE in July 2018. Riddle later posted a tweet via his attorney refuting the allegations as ‘completely false’



Yesterday, allegations of sexual assault and harassment had shocked the British pro-wrestling circuit with top pro-wrestlers, including several contracted with the WWE, being accused by various women.

WWE UK’s Devlin, Ligero, Travis Banks, Joe Coffey names came and WWE released an official statement on Devlin – a former Cruiserweight champion - stating: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.” Devlin is being accused of abuse, by a person named Hannah Francesca, who shared graphic photos on Twitter of bruises throughout her lower body. Her tweets are protected now.

The pro-wresting world had been dealing with such allegations against an independent wrestler, David Starr, after a Twitter user by the name of Tori shared her story earlier this week, saying the 29-year-old sexually assaulted and abused her, prompting another woman to share her experience.

Since then, Starr has been dropped by various wrestling promotions, including an organization he co-founded - We The Independent - and stripped of his titles.