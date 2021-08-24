Mattia Binotto Says Will Be a ‘Failure’ if Ferrari Doesn’t Mount F1 Title Fight in 2022

Fighting for the 2022 World Championship title is a “must” for Ferrari, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. He even went on to say that it would be a big “failure” for the legendary Italian team if they failed in putting up a fight for the title next year. Ferrari has improved a lot this year following their horrendous performance in 2020, where they finished at the sixth spot in the Constructors’ Championship. It was also Scuderia’s worst performance since 1980.

This time around, they are tied at the third spot in the team rankings with McLaren after half of the season with 163 points in their kitty. In 2021, Ferrari also registered two pole positions under their name in Monaco and Azerbaijan through Charles Leclerc.

And, Binotto is certain about his team’s strategy going into the next season as he wants Ferrari to fight for the title in 2022. He also believes that his team would have “done everything wrong” if they are not leading the table next year.

Speaking about Ferrari’s ambition, Binotto said that it is no mystery that they want to clinch the world title as soon as possible. “We are aiming strongly for 2022, as a result of the new aerodynamic regulations,” Binotto was quoted as saying by Scuderia Fans.

“Fighting for the title next year is a must. We are working hard for this: failing to do so would mean having done everything wrong. A failure,” Binotto further said.

Binotto insisted that they are the most improved team in the F1 line-up compared to 2020. Ferrari have turned several heads with their on-track performance this season and it seems the duo of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are doing wonders for them. Sainz and Leclerc also make up for Ferrari’s youngest line-up behind the wheels.

The last time Ferrari had won the World Constructors’ Championship title was way back in 2008 when they had Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa as their drivers.

