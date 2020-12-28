News18 Logo

Maultsby Lifts New Hampshire Past Hartford 77-69

DURHAM, N.H.: Marque Maultsby had a career-high 21 points as New Hampshire beat Hartford 77-69 on Sunday.

Nick Guadarrama had 19 points for New Hampshire (2-2, 1-0 America East Conference). Jayden Martinez added 13 points and eight rebounds. Tayler Mattos had 10 points and three blocks.

Traci Carter had 21 points and five steals for the Hawks (5-3, 2-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Miroslav Stafl added 12 points. Moses Flowers had 11 points.

The teams meet again on Monday.

