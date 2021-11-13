Max Verstappen Fined for Examining Lewis Hamilton's Rear Wing in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen has been fined €50,000 for touching and examining Lewis Hamilton’s rear wing in Parc Ferme after qualifying in Brazil – but has not been given a grid penalty of any kind for the offence.

Hamilton’s Mercedes rear wing was referred to the stewards after FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer found an issue with it on Friday. That investigation is ongoing at the time of writing, but footage released after the session showed Verstappen looking at the rear wing of Hamilton’s car in Parc Ferme, which in itself was a suspected breach of Article 2.5.1 of the FIA International Sporting Code.

More to Come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.