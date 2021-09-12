CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » Sports » Max Verstappen Gets 3-place Grid Penalty for Lewis Hamilton Crash at Monza: Stewards
1-MIN READ

Max Verstappen Gets 3-place Grid Penalty for Lewis Hamilton Crash at Monza: Stewards

Crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (AP)

Crash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton (AP)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was 'predominantly to blame' for the incident that wiped him and his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton out of the Italian GP.

Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen was handed a three-place grid penalty for his role in the frightening crash with Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, the stewards at Monza announced.

The Dutch driver was “predominantly to blame" for the incident that wiped him and his Mercedes rival out of the race won by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo, a statement read.

The penalty will be applied at the Russian Grand Prix in a fortnight’s time.

Verstappen, who leads seven-time world champion Hamilton by five points, had tried to muscle past Hamilton who had just rejoined the track after a pitstop.

RELATED NEWS

But Verstappen’s car, pushed onto the sausage kerb at the Turn One chicane, ended up with its back wheel rolling over the top of his rival’s Mercedes, narrowly missing Hamilton’s head.

Both drivers then slid into the gravel and were forced to retire.

In the stewards’ verdict after interviewing both drivers, although Hamilton’s line forced Verstappen onto the kerb, the Red Bull man had attempted the manouevre too late for him to have “the right to racing room".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 12, 2021, 22:37 IST