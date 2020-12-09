News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Maxwell Helps Utah Women Rebound To Beat No. 15 Oregon State
1-MIN READ

Maxwell Helps Utah Women Rebound To Beat No. 15 Oregon State

Maxwell Helps Utah Women Rebound To Beat No. 15 Oregon State

Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her careerhigh 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 8579 on Tuesday night.

CORVALLIS, Ore.: Brynna Maxwell scored 28 of her career-high 34 points in the second half and Utah bounced back from a 42-point loss in its season opener to beat No. 15 Oregon State 85-79 on Tuesday night.

Maxwell shot 10 of 15 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 10 of 10 at the free throw line. Kemery Martin tied her career best with 15 points and Dru Gylten added 12 for Utah (1-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

The Utes lost 85-43 to then-No. 10 Oregon on Sunday.

Aleah Goodman had 20 points for Oregon State (3-1, 1-1), and Sasha Goforth added 16.

NO. 25 GONZAGA 89, WYOMING 50

LARAMIE, Wyo.: Jenn Wirth had 16 points and 10 rebounds, twin sister LeeAnne Wirth added 10 points and Gonzaga raced past Wyoming.

Vanderbilt transfer Cierra Walker scored 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting behind the arc for the Bulldogs (2-2), who took control with a 16-0 run in the first half.

Gonzaga was 8 of 13 on 3-pointers in the second half while the Cowgirls (1-1) went 0 of 8 and shot 28%. The Bulldogs dominated the boards throughout, 44-19.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...