May Carries Sam Houston St. Past Mary Hardin-Baylor 101-59

1-MIN READ

Javion May had 18 points as Sam Houston State romped past Division IIImember Mary HardinBaylor 10159 on Tuesday night.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas: Javion May had 18 points as Sam Houston State romped past Division III-member Mary Hardin-Baylor 101-59 on Tuesday night.

Jarren Cook added 16 points for the Bearkats, while Bryce Monroe chipped in 15.

Zach Nutall had 14 points for Sam Houston State (6-5), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

Sam Houston State is undefeated (4-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season, all against non-Division I competition.

Darius Musa and Kyle Wright each scored 10 points for the Crusaders and Carson Hammond had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


