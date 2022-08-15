'May Our Tiranga Always Fly The Highest': Indian Sports Fraternity Celebrates 76th Independence Day

India celebrates its 76th independence day today (August 15) under the banner of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign. Over the past glorious 75 years, India have marked its name in various sports fields in several global tournaments.

Recently, Indian athletes made the nation proud as they bagged 61 medals at Commonwealth Games 2022. Since independence, various sporting events have evolved and the tri-color nation has produced gems that represent the country and add more feathers to its cap.

To celebrate this auspicious day, many athletes extended their wishes to the citizens of this country in various ways. Here’s a look at how athletes are celebrating this Independence day

World Champion pugilist Nikhat Zareen wished the citizens Independence Day with her tweet, “It’s an unparalleled feeling to represent my beloved 🇮🇳 and make her stand tall amongst other nations. May the future bring more glory to our great nation. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day🇮🇳.”

It's an unparalleled feeling to represent my beloved 🇮🇳 and make her stand tall amongst other nations. May the future bring more glory to our great nation. Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day🇮🇳. #IndiaAt75

India wrestler Bajrang Punia who clinched CWG 2022 gold for the second time wished the country with #HargharTiranga slogan.

Manpreet Singh, India men’s national field hockey team captain, Tokyo Olympics bronze-medalist and Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medalist also extended his wishes with #HarGharTiranga. He tweeted, “Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played – Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background.

Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga”

Nothing like seeing our Tiranga raising up high in every matches that I played – Our tricolour unites each & everyone of us regardless of our background. Happy 75th to all Indians no matter where you are. #HarGharTiranga

Savita Punia, India women’s hockey player, also known as “Great Wall of India” tweeted, “Every citizen of India must remember that… he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain… duties”– Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

Nation First

#HappyIndependenceDay #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav #HockeyIndia”

“Every citizen of India must remember that… he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain… duties”– Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

"Every citizen of India must remember that… he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain… duties"– Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

🇮🇳Nation First 🏑🥅#HappyIndependenceDay🇮🇳 #HarGharTiranga #AmritMahotsav #HockeyIndia

Vandana Katariya, India women’s hockey player who bagged bronze at CWG 2022 also wished Independence Day to all under #HarGharTiranga and #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav campaign.

With peace in my mind, freedom in my soul and pride in my heart, I wish you a very Happy Independence Day all 🇮🇳 Jai Hind 🫡#HarGharTiranga#AazadiKaAmritMahotsav#IndependenceDay#स्वतंत्रतादिवस#HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/BQ5lggwWA9 — Vandana Katariya (@VandanaHockey16) August 15, 2022

Sania Mirza, India tennis player also wished all the Indian citizens on 75 years of Independence.

Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 75 glorious years .. pic.twitter.com/zNcsNSpA9V — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 14, 2022

PR Sreejesh, India field hockey player highlighted the sacrifices laid for this day and wished people with #HarGharTiranga.

Indian ace boxer Mary Kom extended her wishes while posing with family holding the national flag.

We should always respect our National Flag.Tricolor #HarGharTiranga https://t.co/sRoJDmeu7C pic.twitter.com/Vho1TPzhuO — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) August 14, 2022

Five-time world chess champion Vishwanathan Anand shared a picture of the national flag hoisted at his home to celebrate 76th Independence Day.

Para-lympian Bhavina Patel shared a picture of the moment she won gold at CWG 2022 and the Indian flag moved to the top. She tweeted, “May our Tiranga always fly the highest. Wishing everyone a Happy #IndependenceDay. Vande Mataram! Jai Hind!

#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #HarGharTiranga”

Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal also wished the citizens on Independence Day.

India hockey player Rani Rampal wished India with her tweet, “On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day”

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day Let your spirits fly high with the Tiranga Pride. Happy Independence Day🇮🇳#Harghartiranga #indpendenceday #Jaihind #aajadikaamritmahotsav pic.twitter.com/tpG04PB7oq — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) August 15, 2022

The Phogat sisters also celebrated Independence Day in different ways. Here’s a look at how they hoisted the flag and posed to rejoice 75 years of Independence.

Our son Yuvraj firmly holding the Tiranga 🇮🇳 with hope and aspiration.

We hope the Tiranga 🇮🇳 will continue to guide and lead us to a glorious future.

Vande Mataram.

Happy Independence Day#75Azadikaamritmahotsav #HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/mpcIm1pTTe — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) August 14, 2022

India boxer Manoj Kumar shared a very sweet picture of his celebrating the day with young children.

P.T. Usha shared a video of how her mother raised the national flag to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success on this Independence Day.

All of us paying our tributes and respect to our motherland as my mother Lakshmi raised the flag along with my uncle Narayanan. Our household proudly joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, committing ourselves to nation building in every way possible. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j3hkBgFirZ — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 13, 2022

Indian Football fraternity also extended their wishes to the entire country in unique ways. Here’s a look at how Indian Football Team, Indian Super League and Kerala Blasters extended their wishes.

To mark the 7️⃣5️⃣ Years of 🇮🇳's Independence, we will list down all the great achievements in #IndianFootball ⚽ over the years. Stay tuned to this space today to see them all 🙌 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 #IndianFootballDownTheYears pic.twitter.com/6UKBz46SsK — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 15, 2022

സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തിന്റെ 75 വർഷങ്ങൾ! 🇮🇳 On the occasion of our motherland's 75 years of Independence, we salute all those who fought for our nation's freedom! 🙌🏻#HappyIndependenceDay #YennumIndia #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/qB1vgIK9Cq — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) August 15, 2022

