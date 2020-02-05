Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny

India hails cricket in general and cricketers in particular. But losing the grace of the fans is also pretty easy. Especially, if your form is not speaking for you.

Despite holding the best bowling record for any Indian bowler in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), Stuart Binny has been out of the International cricket circuit for a while.

Binny is often trolled online, having played his last match for the country in August 2016 with a slim chance of a return the Indian cricket team. But his wife and cricket commentator Mayanti Langer recently showed that trolling was not going to happen under her watch.

Recently, Mayanti posted a picture of her in the cricket studio on her Twitter handle. While her look gained compliments and her expertise in the field received praise, some Twitter users were simply mean.

While one commented, "Where is Stuart Binny nowadays?"

Where is Stuart Binny nowadays ..??? — Shafqat Yousuf (@shafqaty6) February 4, 2020

Another user replied on the chain, saying that he was helping his wife "in carrying her baggage".

He is helping her in carrying her baggage. — Scorpio ?? (@Kumar_go) February 4, 2020

The comments did not sit well with the cricket presenter. She came down with a fitting reply.

She wrote: "I can carry my own baggage thank you very much. He is busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn't know".

I can carry my own baggage thank you very much ?? he’s busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn’t know ?? — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) February 4, 2020

As Mayanti rightfully shut the trolls up, her husband has been playing for Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy this season.

