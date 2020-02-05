Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny

Mayanti Langer gave a fitting reply to a troll who asked her where is her husband Stuart Binny.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mayanti Langer Shuts Down Trolls in Epic Fashion Who Asked Her About Stuart Binny
Mayanti Langer and Stuart Binny (Photo Credit: Twitter)

India hails cricket in general and cricketers in particular. But losing the grace of the fans is also pretty easy. Especially, if your form is not speaking for you.

Despite holding the best bowling record for any Indian bowler in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), Stuart Binny has been out of the International cricket circuit for a while.

Binny is often trolled online, having played his last match for the country in August 2016 with a slim chance of a return the Indian cricket team. But his wife and cricket commentator Mayanti Langer recently showed that trolling was not going to happen under her watch.

Recently, Mayanti posted a picture of her in the cricket studio on her Twitter handle. While her look gained compliments and her expertise in the field received praise, some Twitter users were simply mean.

While one commented, "Where is Stuart Binny nowadays?"

Another user replied on the chain, saying that he was helping his wife "in carrying her baggage".

The comments did not sit well with the cricket presenter. She came down with a fitting reply.

She wrote: "I can carry my own baggage thank you very much. He is busy living his life, playing cricket, just being awesome in general, and not passing comments on people he doesn't know".

As Mayanti rightfully shut the trolls up, her husband has been playing for Nagaland in the Ranji Trophy this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram