MAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Bundesliga between Mainz vs Bayern Munich: Mainz will host Bundesliga favourites Bayern Munich on Saturday, April 24 at the Coface Arena. Robert Lewandowski is likely to return for Bayern Munich as the champions eye their ninth successive win in Bundesliga title in Mainz on Saturday. The Bavarians will hope to collect all three points to seal the German title.

Mainz, meanwhile, have moved five points clear of the relegation zone after an unbeaten run of six matches. Since being appointed as manager in early January, Bo Svensson has guided his side to a run of 25 points from 16 matches. With only four more games left, Bayern Munich can win the title with just one win. Mainz, however, still have a lot to play for as they aren’t safe.

The Bundesliga MAZ vs BAY match will begin at 7PM IST.

MAZ vs BAY Live Streaming

Bundesliga matches will be telecasted live on Sony Network, while live streaming is also available on SonyLIV.

MAZ vs BAY Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, April 24 at the Coface Arena, in Mainz. The game will start at 7PM IST.

MAZ vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Danny Latza

Vice-Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Phillip Mwene, Jerry St. Juste

Midfielders: Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza

Strikers: Robert Glatzel, Robert Lewandowski

MAZ vs BAY Probable Xis

Mainz: Robin Zentner (goalkeeper); Jeremiah St Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillip Mwene; Danny Latza (C), Robin Quaison; Robert Glatzel

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (C and goalkeeper); Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

