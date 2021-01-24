McBride, Bridges Help No. 14 West Virginia Beat K-State

MANHATTAN, Kan.: Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols..

Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12).

Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10. The Wildcats had 28 turnovers, the most by a Big 12 team this season and the most in a game under coach Bruce Weber. West Virginia scored 26 points off those mistakes.

The Wildcats got within eight points in the second half, but Sherman hit a two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run for West Virginia.

Winless in 2021, Kansas State had its fifth-lowest scoring total at Bramlage Coliseum.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Played well in itr first game back in 14 days, but it helped to play one of the worst teams in the conference.

Kansas State: Had way too many turnovers to stand a chance. The Wildcats have lost five straight games by double digits.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Hosts Texas Tech on Monday night.

Kansas State: At Baylor on Wednesday night.

___

