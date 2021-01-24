McBride, Bridges Help No. 14 West Virginia Beat K-State

News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 6947 on Saturday in the Mountaineers' first game in two weeks because of COVID19 protocols..

MANHATTAN, Kan.: Miles McBride scored 18 points to help No. 14 West Virginia beat Kansas State 69-47 on Saturday in the Mountaineers’ first game in two weeks because of COVID-19 protocols..

Jalen Bridges added 12 points and Taz Sherman had 10 for West Virginia (10-4, 3-3 Big 12).

Mike McGuirl led Kansas State (5-11, 1-7) with 15 points, and Selton Miguel had 10. The Wildcats had 28 turnovers, the most by a Big 12 team this season and the most in a game under coach Bruce Weber. West Virginia scored 26 points off those mistakes.

The Wildcats got within eight points in the second half, but Sherman hit a two 3-pointers in an 8-0 run for West Virginia.

Winless in 2021, Kansas State had its fifth-lowest scoring total at Bramlage Coliseum.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Played well in itr first game back in 14 days, but it helped to play one of the worst teams in the conference.

Kansas State: Had way too many turnovers to stand a chance. The Wildcats have lost five straight games by double digits.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Hosts Texas Tech on Monday night.

Kansas State: At Baylor on Wednesday night.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


  First Published:
