McCall Lifts CS Bakersfield Over UC Irvine 62-57

Justin McCall had 15 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly defeated UC Irvine 6257 on Saturday night.

IRVINE, Calif.: Justin McCall had 15 points as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly defeated UC Irvine 62-57 on Saturday night.

Shawn Stith had 12 points for Cal State Bakersfield (12-7, 8-4 Big West Conference). Ronne Readus added nine rebounds.

Collin Welp had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Anteaters (10-6, 6-2).

The Roadrunners evened the season series against the Anteaters with the win. UC Irvine defeated Cal State Bakersfield 70-53 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


