    1-MIN READ

    McCray Scores 26 To Lift W. Carolina Over Newberry 91-84

    McCray Scores 26 To Lift W. Carolina Over Newberry 91-84

    Travion McCray poured in a careerhigh 26 points as Western Carolina topped Division II Newberry 9184 on Thursday night.

    CULLOWHEE, N.C.: Travion McCray poured in a career-high 26 points as Western Carolina topped Division II Newberry 91-84 on Thursday night.

    Xavier Cork had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Western Carolina (4-1). SinCere McMahon added 14 points and Matt Halvorsen 12.

    Marcus Ford had 27 points for the Wolves, who went 16 of 27 from 3-point range and 17 of 45 from 2. QuanDaveon McCollum added 13 points. TJ Brown had 12 points.

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com and

