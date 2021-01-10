News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»McCrory Scores 15 To Lift UMass Over La Salle 83-67
1-MIN READ

McCrory Scores 15 To Lift UMass Over La Salle 83-67

McCrory Scores 15 To Lift UMass Over La Salle 83-67

Cairo McCrory came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Massachussets to an 8367 win over La Salle on Saturday.

AMHERST, Mass.: Cairo McCrory came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Massachussets to an 83-67 win over La Salle on Saturday.

Carl Pierre had 15 points for UMass (3-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Noah Fernandes added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Tre Mitchell had 11 points.

Anwar Gill had 14 points for the Explorers (5-6, 2-2). David Beatty added 11 points.

Jack Clark, who led the Explorers in scoring coming into the contest with 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10). Sherif Kenney, the Explorers second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

The Minutemen improve to 2-0 against the Explorers for the season. UMass defeated La Salle 85-66 on Dec. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...