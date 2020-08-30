McCullers Solid, Astros Beat A's 4-2 In 1st Game Of DH

HOUSTON: Kyle Tucker hit a bases-clearing triple, George Springer homered and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Saturday night for a doubleheader sweep.

In the first game, Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six effective innings in Houstons 4-2 victory. Tucker hit a three-run homer, and Josh Reddick also connected.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the Athletics and Astros decided not to play Friday night in order to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Houston won for the fourth time in five games and cut Oaklands lead in the AL West to 2 games.

Tuckers major league-leading sixth triple gave the Astros a 3-1 lead in the first.

Ive been seeing the ball real well, Tucker said. I havent chased a lot of pitches. … If youre not chasing pitches, and youre getting pitches over the plate to hit, youd be more productive that way.

Tucker is batting .357 (20 for 56) with five homers and 20 RBIs in his last 17 games.

You know it was in there, Houston manager Dusty Baker said. You just have to get some hits. Hes using the whole field. Hes staying off tough pitches. Thats the main thing. … Hes confident; hes calm. Hes getting his pitch to hit and isnt missing.

Springer increased Houstons lead to 5-1 with a two-run shot off Frankie Montas (2-3) in the second. Springer had two hits in the second game. He returned to the lineup Saturday after sitting out Tuesdays doubleheader with a bruised left elbow.

Ramon Laureano and Matt Chapman homered in the second game for Oakland. Montas (2-3) allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

I felt like mostly everything was just location, I was missing my spots a lot, Montas said. Theyre a good team and theyre really good when you make mistakes.

Laureano opened the game with his second career leadoff homer. Chapman, who drove in both of Oaklands runs in the first game, connected in the fourth against Zack Greinke (2-0).

Tommy La Stella, who was acquired in a trade with the Angels on Friday, cut Houstons lead to 5-3 with a run-scoring groundout in the fifth.

It wasnt our best game, I dont think he had anything to do with that,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of La Stella. “Its a team game. Weve seen enough of him to know hes a good hitter and a good player. Just overall we didnt play a good game today.

Greinke allowed six hits and struck out six in five innings. Greinke has given up three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this season.

Baker said Greinke had a crick in his neck, so he had Cy Sneed warming up with Greinke as a precaution. Greinke said his neck loosened before the game.

It was a tough game, Greinke said. The defense did great, and I got run support.

Blake Taylor pitched the sixth, and Ryan Pressly got three outs for his sixth save. Pressly also earned a save in the doubleheader opener.

McCullers (3-2) allowed two runs one earned and six hits in the first game.

I was really happy with the changeup today, McCullers said. And my breaking ball and really most of my stuff. I made a little adjustment midweek. I threw two bullpens this week with the hurricane days, and I made a little adjustment with my front side. It felt like it was coming out more consistent on that two-seam line.

Tucker put Houston ahead to stay in the first game with his sixth homer in the first inning, a drive off Chris Bassitt (2-2) that went just inside the right-field foul pole.

DOUBLEHEADERS IN HOUSTON

Saturdays doubleheader was the second for the Astros this week and third in Minute Maid Park history, with the other one on Sept. 2, 2017, against the Mets following Hurricane Harvey. The Astros and Angels moved up Thursdays game to Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in Louisiana on Thursday morning. Houstons game on Wednesday against the Angels was postponed.

LA STELLA ARRIVES

La Stella said he took an early flight from California to Houston and got in about an hour before the first pitch of the first game. He didnt play in the opener and went hitless in the second game.

TRAINERS ROOM

Astros: INF Aledmys Diaz was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.74 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season Sunday in the series finale. He is coming off his first loss after allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings against the Rangers.

Astros: LHP Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.35 ERA) is scheduled to start on Sunday. Valdez has won three straight starts.