MCFC vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru FC by 3-1 in their previous match in the league. The team which are in much better form than Bengaluru will be aiming for a repeat performance. Mumbai have 10 wins and 34 points from 16 matches while Bengaluru have only 19 points from 17 matches in ISL 2020-21. In terms of the latest matches, Mumbai had a draw against Goa after a 3-3 score and Bengaluru, on the contrary, were defeated by ATK Mohun Bagan by 0-2.

MCFC vs BFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Monday, February 15 at the GMC Stadium.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

Monday, February 15 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs BFC Dream11 team for Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC

Captain: Adam Le Fondre

Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Muirang Wungngayam, Harmanjot Khabra, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade

Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges

Strikers: Adam Le Fondre, Sunil Chhetri

MCFC vs BFCISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up against Bengaluru FC: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh and Adam Le Fondre.

MCFC vs BFCISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC probable starting line-up against Mumbai City FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Parag Shrivas, Muirang Wungngayam, Fran Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez and Sunil Chhetri.