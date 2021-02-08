MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mumbai will be aiming to retain their top spot in ISL 2020-21. The team which has 10 wins and 33 points from 15 matches defeated Kerala Blasters by 2-1 in their latest kick-off. In their next match scheduled for Monday, they will be squaring off against FC Goa. In terms of performance, Goa have been doing quite average. The team have had four consecutive draw matches in the league. In the latest one they were up against NorthEast United in which both the sides scored two goals each. Currently, the team have five wins and 22 points from 15 matches.

MCFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match will start from 7:30 PM on Monday February 8 at GMC stadium.

MCFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Live Streaming and telecast

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

MCFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Match Details

Monday, February 8 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 team for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa :

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa captain: Igor Angulo

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa defenders: Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa midfielders: Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs FCG Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa strikers: Igor Angulo, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable playing 11 against FC Goa: Amrinder Singh (GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hernan Sanatan, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Hugo Boumous, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21,FC Goa probable playing 11 against Mumbai City FC: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, Adil Khan, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

