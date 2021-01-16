MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In a top of the table fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, Mumbai City FC will be locking horns with Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, on Saturday, January 16. Both teams are currently in the top four of the ISL points table and have been consistent so far.

Table-toppers Mumbai City have managed eight wins in 10 games and collected25 points. The Islanders are on a nine-match unbeaten run, wherein, they have also scored in each of the games.

Hyderabad FC have been impressive in this ISL edition. The Nizams currently occupy the fourth position with four wins, 15 points from 10 games. They will look to bring their two-match winning momentum when they clash with Mumbai tonight.

In their previous match this season, Mumbai registered a 2-0 win over Hyderabad at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

MCFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming

Live streaming of all the ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

MCFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Saturday, January 16 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 team for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC vice-captain: Joel Chianese

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC goalkeeper: Subrata Paul

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC defenders: Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC midfielders: Bipin Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Hugo Boumous

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs HFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC strikers: Adam le Fondre, Aridane Santana, Joel Chianese

MCFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Amrinder Singh (C, GK), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

MCFC vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Ashish Rai, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Halicharan Narzary, Joel Chianese, Mohammed Yasir, Aridane Santana (C)