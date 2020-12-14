MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in match 28 of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Monday, December 14.

Currently, Mumbai City top the ISL 2020-21 points table as they are on a run of four consecutive wins. Sergio Lobera's side began their campaign with a narrow 0-1 loss to NorthEast United FC. But they revived themselves with four consecutive wins.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC too lost their season opener with a one-goal margin loss against Chennaiyin FC. They followed it with two consecutive draws, followed it with their first win of the season against ATK Mohun Bagan. However, Owen Coyle’s men now head into this clash on the back of a stalemate against SC East Bengal.

The ISL 2020-21 game between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

MCFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

MCFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Match Details

Monday, December 14 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 team for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC captain: Nerijus Valskis

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC vice-captain: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC defenders: Mourtada Fall, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Aitor Monroy, Jackichand Singh, Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC strikers: Adam le Fondre, Nerijus Valskis

MCFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Jamshedpur FC: Amrinder Singh (C, GK), Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mohammed Rakip, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre

MCFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis