MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the first game of the year 2021, Mumbai City FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC in match 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 on Saturday, January 2, at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

The islanders are currently placed on the second spot in the ISL standings. Sergio Lobera's side have garnered a tally of 16 points with five wins, one loss, and a draw from seven games so far.

Kerala Blasters FC are currently in the lower half of the ISL points table with only six points so far in the tournament. Kibu Vicuna’s men, over the course of seven matches, have drawn and lost three matches each with one victory so far.

The Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC fixture is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

Football enthusiasts can watch the live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

Saturday, January 2 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Captain: Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Vice-captain: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Defenders: Nishu Kumar, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Jessel Carneiro

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Midfielders: Vicente Gomez, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Strikers: Facundo Pereyra, Adam le Fondre

MCFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Amrinder Singh (C) (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Adam le Fondre

MCFC vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Albino Gomes (GK), Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Abdul Hakku, Vicente Gomez