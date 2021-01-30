MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
- Last Updated: January 30, 2021, 13:01 IST
Throughout the Indian Super League 2020-21 season, Mumbai City FC have lost just one game. That loss came in their opening match against NorthEast United FC. Now, they face their old nemesis once again on Saturday. The teamwould certainly be eager for some payback. They have practically been invincible since the first loss and are in a very strong position to consolidate their hold on the number 1 spot with another win here.
NorthEast United are well aware of the threat they face in the next game. But lately, they seem to have found their mojo back. They have won the last two matches against tough opponents. First they beat Jamshedpur and then backed it up with another win over ATK Mohun Bagan. They are now placed fifth in the group and have a chance here to get one step further. The upcoming game will be played at GMC Stadium and it is going to be a treat for the fans.
MCFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming
The Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten Network in India. Viewers can also live stream the game at SonyLIV.
MCFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details
January 30 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Captain: Luis Machado
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara
ISL 2020-21, MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Strikers: Luis Machado, Bartholomew Ogbeche
MCFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC possible starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche
MCFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21 NorthEast United FC possible starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown