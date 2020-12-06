MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City vs Odisha Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sunday's game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 will see Mumbai City FC take on Odisha FC. The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City vs Odisha, MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Goa. The Indian Super League 2020-21 Mumbai City vs Odisha will kick off at 5 pm on Sunday, December 6.

Mumbai are currently at the second spot of the league following back to back wins in their last two games. Odisha, in a stark contrast are yet to taste victory.

MCFC vs OFC ISL 2020- 21, Dream11 Team for Mumbai City vs Odisha

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 Prediction, Mumbai City vs Odisha Captain: Adam Le Fondre

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 Prediction, Mumbai City vs Odisha vice captain: Diego Mauricio

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 Prediction, Mumbai City vs Odisha goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 Prediction, Mumbai City vs Odisha Defenders: Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Shubham Sarangi

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 Prediction, Mumbai City vs Odisha Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Nandhakumar Sekar, Cole Alexander

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Dream 11 Prediction, Mumbai City vs Odisha strikers: Adam Le Fondre, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Probable line-ups:

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Mumbai City probable starting XI against Odisha: Amrinder Singh, Hernán, Mourtada Fall, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohammad Rakip, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Adam Le Fondre, Mandar Desai, Bipin Singh

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs OFC Odisha probable starting XI against Mumbai City: Kamaljit Singh, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Marcelinho, Gaurav Bora, Cole Alexander, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar, Laishram Singh