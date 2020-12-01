MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mumbai City FC will take on SC East Bengal in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as the two teams will take part in an exciting clash at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday, December 1. The ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal match will be played behind closed doors at 7.30 pm IST.

The Islanders, sitting at the fifth spot, have played two matches so far. While they lost the first against NorthEast United FC, they compensated for the defeat in the second match, when they fought against FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC had to face their previous match without midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who received a red card in the game against the Highlanders.

East Bengal FC, unfortunately, sit at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table, having lost the opening match against Kolkata Derby opponents ATK Mohun Bagan.

MCFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

MCFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

Tuesday, December 1 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at GMC Stadium, Goa

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 team for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal captain: Jeje Lalpekhlua

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal vice-captain: Hugo Boumous

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal defenders: Daniel Fox, Samad Mallick, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mohammed Rafique

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Anthony Pilkington, Mourtada Fall

ISL 2020-21 MCFC vs SCEB Dream11 prediction for Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal strikers: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC probable line-up vs SC East Bengal: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondomba Singh, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

MCFC vs SCEB ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal probable line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Debjit Majumder, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Samad Mallick, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua