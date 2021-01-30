MCFC vs SHU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Top and bottom teams in the Premier League (PL) table will clash on Saturday as Manchester City host Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men come into the fixture after they trounced West Bromwich Albion 5-0 to return to the top of the Premier League table. While, Chris Wilder’s side shocked second placed Manchester United with a 2-1 victory in their recent outing.

Manchester City finally propelled themselves to the top of the Premier League. They have won 12 games out of the 19 so far with 41 points to their name. Whereas, the win propped Sheffield United’s points tally to eight after 20 games so far. They are currently placed at the bottom of the PL table and still three points behind 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs. Sheffield United game will commence at 8.30 pm IST.

MCFC vs SHU Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Live Streaming

Manchester City vs. Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MCFC vs SHU Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United: Match Details

Saturday, January 30 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 team for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Captain: Raheem Sterling

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Vice-captain: George Baldock

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Defenders: John Egan, Kyle Walker, George Baldock

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Fleck

Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Strikers: Raheem Sterling, David McGoldrick, Gabriel Jesus

MCFC vs SHU, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Sheffield United: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

MCFC vs SHU, Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Max Lowe; David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke