MCFC vs SHU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Premier League: Manchester City vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Manchester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Best Picks / Manchester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Captain / Manchester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: January 30, 2021, 13:42 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Top and bottom teams in the Premier League (PL) table will clash on Saturday as Manchester City host Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola's men come into the fixture after they trounced West Bromwich Albion 5-0 to return to the top of the Premier League table. While, Chris Wilder’s side shocked second placed Manchester United with a 2-1 victory in their recent outing.
Manchester City finally propelled themselves to the top of the Premier League. They have won 12 games out of the 19 so far with 41 points to their name. Whereas, the win propped Sheffield United’s points tally to eight after 20 games so far. They are currently placed at the bottom of the PL table and still three points behind 19th-placed West Bromwich Albion.
The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs. Sheffield United game will commence at 8.30 pm IST.
MCFC vs SHU Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Live Streaming
Manchester City vs. Sheffield United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
MCFC vs SHU Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs. Sheffield United: Match Details
Saturday, January 30 - 8:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 team for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Captain: Raheem Sterling
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Vice-captain: George Baldock
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Defenders: John Egan, Kyle Walker, George Baldock
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, John Fleck
Premier League 2020-21, MCFC vs SHU Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs. Sheffield United Strikers: Raheem Sterling, David McGoldrick, Gabriel Jesus
MCFC vs SHU, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United possible starting line-up vs Sheffield United: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling
MCFC vs SHU, Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Max Lowe; David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke