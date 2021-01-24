McGuire Scores 19 To Carry Quinnipiac Past Niagara 78-69

News18 Logo

Brendan McGuire had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Quinnipiac to a 7869 win over Niagara on Saturday.

HAMDEN, Conn.: Brendan McGuire had 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Quinnipiac to a 78-69 win over Niagara on Saturday.

Seth Pinkney had 15 points and three assists for Quinnipiac (4-6, 2-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jacob Rigoni added 11 points, joing the 1,000 point club.

Marcus Hammond had 22 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-8, 5-7). Kobi Nwandu added 20 points. Greg Kuakumensah had 10 points.

Niagara defeated Quinnipiac 59-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


