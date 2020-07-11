MCH vs HGG Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa - Playing V, Basketball

Maccabi Haifa BC (MCH) will go head-to-head against Galil Gilboa (HGG) in their upcoming Israel Basketball League 2020 outing on Friday. The Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG match is scheduled to take place at Romema Arena. In the current Israel Basketball League points table, the host team Maccabi Haifa BC are sitting at the 20th standing. The team have scored 1,865 points in their kitty, winning 11 out of 22 matches played so far. The team will be looking forward to their third consecutive victory, after defeating Maccabi Ashdod and Hapoel Tel Aviv in the last two outings.

Galil Gilboa, on the other hand, are at the 10th position in the Israel Basketball League, with 1,888 points in their hand. The team have also scored victory in their last five matches. They have defeated Be'er Sheva in the last fixture by 83-65.

The Israel Basketball League 2020 Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa fixture is scheduled to take place at 6.30pm IST on Friday, July 10.

Israel Basketball League Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa: MCH vs HGG Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Point Guard: Iftah Ziv, Speedy Smith

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Shooting Guard: Tim Coleman, Joe Thomasson

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Small Forward: Jonathan Mor

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Power Forward: Jerai Grant

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Maccabi Haifa BC vs Galil Gilboa Dream11 Centre: Benaya Srur, Roman Sorkin

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Maccabi Haifa BC possible starting lineup vs Galil Gilboa: Speedy Smith, Jonathan Mor, Roman Sorkin, Jerai Grant, Amit Alon

Israel Basketball League MCH vs HGG, Galil Gilboa possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Haifa BC: Iftah Ziv, Tim Coleman, Benaya Srur, Joe Thomasson, Netanel Artzi