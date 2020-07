MCH vs IN Dream11 Team Prediction Israel Basketball League, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya - Playing V, Basketball

Maccabi Haifa will welcome Ironi Nahariya at Romema Arena in Haifa on July 2. As of now, the host team Maccabi Haifa are at the fifth spot while Ironi Nahariya are placed at number 8 on the points table. The Israel Basketball League, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya will commence from 8:45 PM.

MCH won their previous fixture against New Ziona on June 29. The final score of the match read 94-79. On the other hand, Ironi Nahariya lost their latest match against Gilboa Galil 82-87.

Israel Basketball League Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya: MCH vs IN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya Dream11 Point Guard: S Smith

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya Dream11 Shooting Guard: A Andrews

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya Dream11 Small Forward: W Workman, E Koulechov

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya Dream11 Power Forward: T Gaffney

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Maccabi Haifa vs Ironi Nahariya Dream11 Centre: R Sorkin, M Romanov, D Simpson

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Maccabi Haifa possible starting lineup vs Ironi Nahariya: S Smith, A Andrews, W Workman, R Sorkin, M Romanov

Israel Basketball League MCH vs IN, Ironi Nahariya possible starting lineup vs Maccabi Haifa: E Koulechov, T Gaffney, D Simpson, D Waters, J McNeal