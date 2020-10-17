MCI vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
- Last Updated: October 17, 2020, 17:26 IST
Manchester City are going head to head against Arsenal in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Saturday. The Manchester City vs Arsenal fixture will be played at City of Manchester Stadium and it will begin at 10 pm IST.
Manchester City and Arsenal have locked horns in 36 games. Out of these 36 matches, Manchester City have emerged victorious in 17 games, while Arsenal have won 12 games. Seven games between the two sides have ended in draws.
Both the teams will be trying to improve their standings by winning the upcoming match. Arsenal are placed at the fourth spot on the EPL 2020-21 points table with nine points. On the other hand, Manchester City are at the 14th position with just four points.
Arsenal and Manchester City last faced each other in July in the FA Cup semi-finals. In this fixture, Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-0. Arsenal also went on to win the FA Cup.
Manchester City vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
October 17 – 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the City of Manchester Stadium
MCI vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling
MCI vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang