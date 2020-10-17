MCI vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City are going head to head against Arsenal in a Premier League 2020-21 match on Saturday. The Manchester City vs Arsenal fixture will be played at City of Manchester Stadium and it will begin at 10 pm IST.

Manchester City and Arsenal have locked horns in 36 games. Out of these 36 matches, Manchester City have emerged victorious in 17 games, while Arsenal have won 12 games. Seven games between the two sides have ended in draws.

Both the teams will be trying to improve their standings by winning the upcoming match. Arsenal are placed at the fourth spot on the EPL 2020-21 points table with nine points. On the other hand, Manchester City are at the 14th position with just four points.

Arsenal and Manchester City last faced each other in July in the FA Cup semi-finals. In this fixture, Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-0. Arsenal also went on to win the FA Cup.

MCI vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming

Manchester City vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MCI vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs Arsenal: Match Details

October 17 – 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the City of Manchester Stadium

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 team for Manchester City vs Arsenal

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal Captain: Riyadh Mahrez

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal Defenders: Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal Midfielders: Riyadh Mahrez, Phil Foden, Rodrigo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal Strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling

MCI vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Arsenal: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden, Sterling

MCI vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang