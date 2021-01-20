MCI vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Aston Villa Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be looking to move to the top of the Premier League standings when they take on Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium this midweek.

City was off to a slow start, but they have now found their groove and have put together a fifteen-game unbeaten run across all competitions. They have bagged five wins in five in the league, and this includes a 4-0 triumph over Crystal Palace this past weekend. They are now second in the table and are just two points below leaders Manchester United.

Dean Smith’s side, on the other hand, started off the season on a positive note and now, even as they are placed 11th heading into Wednesday’s game, they have three games in hand over all the teams which are placed above them.

However, this will be a tricky fixture for Aston Villa, as this will be their first game in over a week following a Covid-19 breakout in their squad.

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa captain: Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa vice-captain: Anwar El Ghazi

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa midfielders: John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Aston Villa strikers: Anwar El Ghazi, Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Manchester City probable line-up vs Aston Villa: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs AVL Premier League, Dream11 Aston Villa probable line-up vs Manchester City: Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish, Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi