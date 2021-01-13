MCI vs BHA Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will look to continue their winning run when they welcome Brighton and Hove Albion to the Etihad on Wednesday. The side were slow off the blocks in this season, but now Pep Guardiola’s men have started to find momentum and are looking very dangerous.

Coming into this match, the hosts have now won six matches in a row and this includes the 3-0 success against Birmingham City in the FA Cup.

Brighton, on the other hand, had to stutter their way to their FA Cup win against lower league opposition in Newport County. They are currently 17th in the Premier League and they have 14 points from 17 games.

For them, there are key players that include Tariq Lamptey, Danny Welbeck and Aaron Connolly are all out injured. At the same time, Adam Lallana is unwell and Yves Bissouma is also serving a suspension. Also, there is Alireza Jahanbakhsh who will be facing a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

captain: Raheem Sterling

vice-captain: Neal Maupay

goalkeeper: Ederson

defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk

midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Leandro Trossard, Solly March

strikers: Neal Maupay, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City probable line-up vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Brighton and Hove Albion probable line-up vs Manchester City: Robert Sanchez; Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Ben White, Solly March; Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister; Neal Maupay