MCI vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction English League Cup, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be up against Bournemouth in the third Round of English League Cup on Friday, September 25, at the Etihad Stadium.

Unfortunately, the football fans cannot go to the stadium to cheer for their favourite teams. This is because the match will be placed in a closed stadium in accordance with the coronavirus guidelines. The Manchester City Vs Bournemouth outing will commence from 12:15 AM.

This will be the 17th meeting between Manchester City Vs Bournemouth. Till now Manchester City have won 14 out of the 16 matches, while the other two matches were a draw. Till date, Bournemouth have never managed a single victory against Manchester City.

Football fans in India can watch this match on Vh1 on TV and can live stream the same on JioTV.

MCI vs BOU English League Cup Dream11 Team for Manchester City Vs Bournemouth

English League Cup MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Captain: Ofoborh

English League Cup MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Vice-Captain: Smith

English League Cup MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Goal-Keeper: Smith

English League Cup MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Defenders: Doyle; Mahrez

English League Cup MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Midfielders: L.Cook, Ofoborh; Brooks, King; Surridge

English League Cup MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City Vs Bournemouth Strikers: Torres, Steffen; Walker

English League Cup MCI vs BOU, Manchester City probable lineup vs Bournemouth: Steffen; Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Mendy; Fernandinho, Bernabe, Doyle; Mahrez, Delap, Torres

English League Cup MCI vs BOU, Bournemouth probable lineup vs Manchester City: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Rico; Arter, L.Cook, Ofoborh; Brooks, King; Surridge