MCI vs BVB Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City are striving hard to complete a quadruple and now, they will host Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium in what will be their first leg of Champions League quarter-final tie.

Pep Guardiola’s side comes to this match after a fairly easy win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Dortmund, on the other hand, had to battle hard to make it through, but they knocked out Sevilla to set up this tie with Manchester City.

City have been in great form in the Premier League as well and they come into this match after their dominant 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday. This and the fact that Pep does not have to worry about any injuries and he can choose from a fully fit squad, puts his side in great shape ahead of this fixture.

Borussia Dortmund donot have this luxury. They will go into this match without the services of Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Axel Witsel, Youssoufa Moukoko and Jadon Sancho as they are all out withinjuries.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

Wednesday, March 07– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Sergio Aguero

Vice-captain: Erling Braut Haaland

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels

Midfielders: Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard

Strikers: Sergio Aguero, Erling Braut Haaland

MCI vs BVB: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio AgueroMCI vs BVB,: Marwin Hitz, Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland

