MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Final Manchester City vs Chelsea Porto May 30 12:30 AM IST, Estadio do Dragao

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s UEFA Champions League 2020-21 between Manchester City vs Chelsea: Blue will be the colour all over Europe for this Champions League final, when Manchester City take on Chelsea to clinch the biggest prize of them all. Pep Guardiola’s men made it through to the finals as they beat Paris Saint-Germain out in the semi-finals. Chelsea dumped Real Madrid to set up this title clash.

Pep Guardiola’s men come into this match in some great form as they have won three of their last five matches. This is the match where they will want to exact revenge on Chelsea after their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad back at the start of the month.

The Blues, on the other hand, have slipped off in the recent weeks as they have won just two out of their last five matches and this includes a shock defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City come into this match with a fully-fit squad at their disposal and this does give them an edge in this fixture. For Chelsea, Edouard Mendy should be back for this match after he was taken off against Aston Villa last week. Also, they are sweating over N’Golo Kante’s fitness but he should get the starting nod for this match.

MCI vs CHE Live Streaming

Most of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

MCI vs CHE Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 30 at Estadio do Dragao. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Riyad Mahrez

Vice-Captain: Timo Werner

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante

Strikers: Timo Werner, Riyad Mahrez

MCI vs CHE Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea: Thibaut Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

