​MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Premier League 2020-21 match in London May 8 10:00 PM IST

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Semi Final second leg match between Manchester City and Chelsea: Premier League action returns with arguably the biggest game of the season as Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 8. The Cityzens booked their tickets to Istanbul with a 4-1 aggregate victory over last year’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain (PSG),while Chelsea beat Real Madrid 3-1 over two semi-final legs to set up a European battle with their opponents. A win here for Pep Guardiola’s men would also confirm their status as Premier League champions, while Chelsea are still involved in a fight for a top-four finish.

The MCI vs CHE Premier League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

Ahead of the match between MCI vs CHE, here is everything you need to know:

MCI vs CHE Telecast and Live Streaming details

All matches of the Premier League 2020-21 series will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network. While Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the action.

MCI vs CHE Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

MCI vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho, Phil Foden

Strikers: Kai Havertz, Sergio Aguero

MCI vs CHE Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Benjamin Mendy, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez; Sergio Aguero

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK); Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma; Marcos Alonso, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz

