MCI vs CRY Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will be aiming to make it eight victories in a row across all competitions when they look to resume campaign at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday night. Pep Guardiola's side have notched up victories in their last four matches. Palace, on the other hand, have managed to draw their match against Arsenal on Thursday night, are currently placed at the 13th spot.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Eithad Stadium.

This match is significant for City as there will be Manchester United and Liverpool locking horns this weekend which gives them the opportunity to make significant progress with their title bid on Sunday.

City have a few injuries to keep in mind and they will have to deal with the absence of Sergio Aguero, Aymeric Laporte, as well as Eric Garcia this weekend.

For Crystal Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, and Mamadou Sakho are all injured and hence, have been ruled out of this match against Manchester City.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Crystal Palace will kick-off at 12:45 am.

MCI vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Manchester City probable line-up vs Crystal Palace: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs CRY Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Crystal Palace probable line-up vs Manchester City: Vicente Guaita; Tyrick Mitchell, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

