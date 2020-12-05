MCI vs FUL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City and Fulham’s performance in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 has been below average. Both the teams have only won two matches out of the last five in the league. The real surprise has been Pep Guardiola led Manchester City currently being at the 11th spot. These are early days in the season though and City will certainly be among the top teams with a few wins.

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match is scheduled for Friday December 5 and will commence from 8:30 PM IST at the City of Manchester Stadium. Last week, both the teams tasted victory. Fulham defeated Leicester City by 2-1, Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Burnley by 5-0.

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs Fulham: Broadcast and Live Streaming

Manchester City will be up against Fulham in the Premier League 2020-21 at 8:30 PM IST on December 5. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Fulham match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Online viewers can watch the Manchester City vs Burnley match on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Fulham

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham Captain: De Bruyne

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham Vice-Captain: Laporte

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham Goalkeeper: Ederson

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham Defenders: Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham Midfielders: Rodri, Loftus-Cheek De Bruyne

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham Strikers: Torres, Cavaleiro, Jesus

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City probable lineup vs Fulham: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Torres; Jesus

MCI vs FUL Premier League 2020-21, Fulham probable lineup vs Manchester City: Areola; Cordova-Reid, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman; Cavaleiro