MCI vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming Premier League game will see a face-off between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp when Manchester City will meet Liverpool on Sunday, November 8. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool is scheduled to be played at the City of Manchester Stadium.

Manchester City, in their last premier league outing, faced Sheffield United and won the match with a 1-0 scoreline. City are on the 10th position in the league standings with 11 points next to their name.

Meanwhile, Liverpool played West Ham in their previous Premier League outing. The Reds managed to extend their winning streak by winning the game 2-1. They are leading the points table with 16 points

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool match will kick off at 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus announced his arrival in style against Olympiakos. The 23-year-old was ruled out for six weeks due to leg injury. City will be without defender Benjamin Mendy and midfielder Fernandinho. While Sergio Aguero continues to be on the treatment table.

On the other side, Liverpool will have to travel without defender Virgil van Dijk, Fabio, and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Manchester City vs Liverpool match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live streaming at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

November 8 – 10 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the City of Manchester Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 team for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Captain: Mohamed Salah

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Vice-Captain: De Bruyne

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Goalkeeper: Ederson

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Defenders: Andrew Robertson, Joe Gomez, Kyle Walker

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Midfielders: Thiago Alacantra, Sadio Mane, Fabinho, Kevin de Bruyne

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs LIV Dream11 prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Sterling, Mane

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City Predicted XI vs Liverpool: Ederson (GK); Walker, Laporte, Dias, Mendy; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez

Premier League 2020-21 Liverpool Predicted XI vs Manchester City: Alisson (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Mane, Salah, Jota