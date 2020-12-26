MCI vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Newcastle United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will welcome Newcastle United as they look to assert some dominance in the Premier League. The hosts will, however, be without the services of Eric Garcia, who is expected to remain sidelined.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are placed 12th in the Premier League table. The side has struggled with inconsistent performances over the past few months. Also, they went down to Brentford in the League Cup during the week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Pep Guardiola's side will want to sneak into the top four and ahead of this match, they are just three points away from entering the top four. They want to notch up a win and find momentum going forward.

Manchester City have one of the best sides in the league in England, however, they will now need to match performance with their depth in the squad.

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United Captain: Sergio Aguero

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United Defenders: John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Team for Manchester City vs Newcastle United Strikers: Sergio Aguero, Callum Wilson

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Manchester City probable starting XI vs Newcastle United: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

MCI vs NEW Premier League, Dream11 Newcastle United probable starting XI vs Manchester City: Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton, Callum Wilson