MCI vs OLY Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group C Match, Olympiacos vs Manchester City - Playing XI, Football

As the UEFA Champions League returns with its third-round fixtures this week, Olympiacos will play host to Manchester City in a crucial Group C game at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday, November 25. The match will kick-off at 11:25pm.

The Greek giants haven’t been consistent this season and will face a formidable challenge Wednesday night. After winning their first game of the Champions League campaign and suffering scoreless losses against FC Porto and Manchester City in their last two games, they ideally need a win to keep their very slim chances to advance in the Champions League alive.

Manchester City have all their European games so far this season and will look forward to maintaining their winning streak against Olympiacos intact. The Citizens defeated FC Porto in their opening game in the league and drubbed Marseille and Olympiacos with a 3-0 score line to score nine points from three games so far.

Manchester City have never lost a game against Olympiacos and this will be their first away game against a Greek opposition since February 2011.

UEFA Champions League Olympiacos vs Manchester City: MCI vs OLY Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos vs Manchester City Dream11 Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos vs Manchester City Dream11 Vice-Captain: Ruben Semedo

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos vs Manchester City Dream11 Goalkeeper: Ederson

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos vs Manchester City Dream11 Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas, Ruben Semedo

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos vs Manchester City Dream11 Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andreas Bouchalakis, Lazar Randelovic, Kevin De Bruyne

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos vs Manchester City Dream11 Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Youssef El-Arabi

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Olympiacos: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

UEFA Champions League MCI vs OLY, Olympiacos possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Jose Sa, Rafinha, Ruben Semedo, Pape Abou Cisse, Jose Holebas, Mady Camara, Yann M'Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis, Lazar Randelovic, Youssef El-Arabi, Mathieu Valbuena