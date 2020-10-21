MCI vs POT Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Porto Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips | Manchester City will next welcome FC Porto in their bid to maintain dominance in the UEFA Champions League. The UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Porto is scheduled for Thursday, October 22 at 12.30 am. The match will be played at City of Manchester Stadium.

Although the hosts will go into the Champions League after bagging a 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend, Pep Guardiola's side had to visibly struggle in the match against the gunners. On the other hand, the Portuguese giants will play hard to make their presence felt as they come to the group stage following a year’s absence. Sergio Conceicao's men will be looking forward to halting Man City’s journey of netting three winning points.

In the Group stage, none of the teams have played yet and the Citizens will strive to lead their Group C. The other teams in the group except for Porto are Olympiacos and Marseilles.

UEFA Champions League MCI vs POT, Manchester City probable lineup vs FC Porto: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Torres, Aguero, Sterling

UEFA Champions League MCI vs POT, FC Porto probable lineup vs Manchester City: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi, Oliveira, Otavio, Uribe, Corona, Marega, Anderson

