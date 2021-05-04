MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Man City and Paris Saint-Germain: Premier League giants Manchester City will look to seal their first UEFA Champions League final appearance when they face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final. Going into the match, Pep Guardiola’s team come with a two-goal away advantage as they won the first leg in Paris 2-1.

On the other hand, PSG would look to put in at least two goals without conceding any, as they aim to qualify for UCL finals for the second time. Last year, the French powerhouse were beaten by Germany’s Bayern Munich in the final 1-0.Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG will miss the services of Idrissa Gueye, who was given a red card in the first leg.

Ahead of their match, both Man City and PSG rested their key players during their weekend domestic fixture. While City benched Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. PSG defeated Lens 2-1 without Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria. The high-intensity match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 5.

MCI vs PSG Telecast

Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)

MCI vs PSG Live Streaming

The match between MCI vs PSG is available to be streamed live on Sonyliv.

MCI vs PSG Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 5 at the Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

MCI vs PSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Vice-Captain: Kevin de Bruyne (MCI)

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas (PSG)

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG), Kyle Walker (MCI), Ruben Dias (MCI),John Stones (MCI)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (PSG), Angel di Maria (PSG), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI),Marco Verratti (PSG)

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Neymar (PSG)

MCI vs PSG Probable XIs:

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI: Keylor Navas; Mitchel Bakker, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera; Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Neymar; Mauro Icardi

