MCI vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

A Tottenham Hotspur team, which were once title contenders early in the season, will lock horns with Manchester City side who are certainly regarded as the favourites for the big prize now. The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

The two giants of the English game come into this game after having contrasting fortunes in the FA Cup midweek. Pep Guardiola's record-breaking Man City easing to a 3-1 win at Swansea while Tottenham lost 5-4 at Everton after extra time.

Manchester City have won 15 consecutive matches in all competitions which is a new British record. They look to be the favourites heading into this match against Spurs.

The Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham game will commence at 11:00 pm IST.

MCI vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs Tottenham Live Streaming

Manchester City vs Tottenham match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

MCI vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City vs Tottenham: Match Details

Saturday, February 13 – 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, MCI vs TOT Dream11 team for Manchester City vs Tottenham

Captain: Riyad Mahrez

Vice-captain: Harry Kane

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Strikers: Harry Kane, Riyad Mahrez

MCI vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Tottenham: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

MCI vs TOT, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Hugo Lloris; Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-min Son, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Harry Kane