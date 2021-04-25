MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s EFL Cup 2020-21 Final between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup 2020-21 final at the Wembley Stadium, in London on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to clinch the title for the fourth year running, while a trembling Spurs come into this final aiming to end their 13-year draught for the silverware.

The EFL Cup 2020-21 Final MCI vs TOT match will begin at 09:00 PM IST

EFL Cup Final 2020-21 Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Pep Guardiola will miss the services of Kevin De Bruyne due to an ankle injury, whereas John Stones will have to sit out due to a red card suspension. While Sergio Ageuro’s participation remains doubtful.

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason will be without star striker Harry Kane, while Ben Davies has been ruled out with a calf injury. Even Matt Doherty remains a doubt for this crunch game.

MCI vs TOT Live Streaming

EFL Cup 2020-21 Final matches will not be telecasted on any TV channel in India. However, fans can live stream it on Voot Select and JioTV platforms.

MCI vs TOT Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 25 at the Wembley Stadium, in London. The game will start at 09:00 PM IST.

MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-Captain: Philip Foden

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Serge Aurier, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Philip Foden, Harry Winks, Bernardo Silva

Strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Gareth Bale

MCI vs TOT Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK); Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

